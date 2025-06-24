Balboa Wealth Partners Has $8.30 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.0% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

