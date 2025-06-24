Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,458,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after buying an additional 12,885,571 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

