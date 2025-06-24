Family Legacy Inc. Buys 412 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

