Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Elevance Health worth $53,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,254,000 after purchasing an additional 895,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $372.53 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.31 and its 200-day moving average is $399.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

