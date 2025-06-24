Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 200 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $144.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

