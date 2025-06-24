International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 21,694 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,694 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $272.44 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.39 and its 200 day moving average is $286.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

