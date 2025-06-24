Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys 79 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.4% during the first quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 96.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $491.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.77 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $497.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,068,402.64. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,060 shares of company stock valued at $87,750,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

