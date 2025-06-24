360 Capital Group Limited (TGP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on July 24th

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

