Head to Head Analysis: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of T Stamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

T Stamp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fair Isaac 0 2 11 1 2.93

Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $2,304.15, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than T Stamp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T Stamp and Fair Isaac”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $3.08 million 1.65 -$10.60 million ($13.49) -0.15 Fair Isaac $1.72 billion 26.85 $512.81 million $23.22 81.60

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. T Stamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -330.16% -289.85% -130.19% Fair Isaac 31.36% -51.41% 29.91%

Summary

Fair Isaac beats T Stamp on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

