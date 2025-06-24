Head-To-Head Survey: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Fvcbankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Fvcbankcorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of South Plains Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fvcbankcorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fvcbankcorp and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fvcbankcorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Given South Plains Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than Fvcbankcorp.

Fvcbankcorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fvcbankcorp and South Plains Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fvcbankcorp $55.86 million 3.86 $15.06 million $1.02 11.74 South Plains Financial $288.97 million 2.05 $49.72 million $3.00 12.19

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fvcbankcorp. Fvcbankcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Plains Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fvcbankcorp and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fvcbankcorp 16.03% 8.18% 0.83% South Plains Financial 17.67% 11.73% 1.19%

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Fvcbankcorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fvcbankcorp

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fvcbankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fvcbankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.