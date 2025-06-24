Reviewing MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vertical Aerospace and MTU Aero Engines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 4 0 2.50 MTU Aero Engines 0 0 0 2 4.00

Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus target price of $11.70, suggesting a potential upside of 119.92%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than MTU Aero Engines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MTU Aero Engines shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and MTU Aero Engines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million N/A N/A MTU Aero Engines $8.02 billion 2.92 $684.97 million $7.16 30.40

MTU Aero Engines has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Risk and Volatility

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTU Aero Engines has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and MTU Aero Engines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A MTU Aero Engines 9.37% 25.08% 7.01%

Summary

MTU Aero Engines beats Vertical Aerospace on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business). The company offers commercial aircraft engines for wide body jets, narrow body and regional jets, business jets, and turboprops; military aircraft engines for fighter jets, helicopters, and transporters; and industrial gas turbines. It also maintains, repairs, and overhauls commercial and military engines; and manufactures and markets various spare parts. The company was formerly known as MTU Aero Engines Holding AG and changed its name to MTU Aero Engines AG in May 2013. MTU Aero Engines AG was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.