Reviewing TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TruGolf and IonQ”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $21.86 million 10.28 -$8.80 million ($0.69) -7.86 IonQ $43.07 million 255.00 -$331.65 million ($1.49) -28.17

Analyst Ratings

TruGolf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TruGolf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TruGolf and IonQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00 IonQ 0 2 4 0 2.67

TruGolf presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,743.32%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TruGolf is more favorable than IonQ.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf -45.71% N/A -58.94% IonQ -753.20% -63.35% -54.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of TruGolf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TruGolf has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TruGolf beats IonQ on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

