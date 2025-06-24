Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.3% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $400.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.30.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

