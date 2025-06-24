Invesco LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Invesco LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after buying an additional 340,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE FI opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

