RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

