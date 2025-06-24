Symmetry Partners LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $218.64 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.17. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

