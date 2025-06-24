Ledyard National Bank Sells 235 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.9%

DVY opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.