Ledyard National Bank Sells 202,713 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,713 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 7.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.24% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $74,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,411,000 after buying an additional 679,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after buying an additional 673,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,915,000 after buying an additional 207,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

