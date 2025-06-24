Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

