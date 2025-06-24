Ledyard National Bank Purchases 2,662 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,386,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

