Spirepoint Private Client LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8%

Netflix stock opened at $1,253.54 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,157.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,014.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $533.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $209,802,025. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

