Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,174 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,095,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $664,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

