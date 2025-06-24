Embree Financial Group Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Embree Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,650,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.