Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $152.85 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $152,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

