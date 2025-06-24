E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 484.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

