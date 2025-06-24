Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,121,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

