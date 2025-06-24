TrueMark Investments LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCO

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.