Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

