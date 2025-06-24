Team Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Team Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Team Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,034.79.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,495,211.65. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,647 shares of company stock worth $10,530,961. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,004.48 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $445.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,003.44 and a 200 day moving average of $981.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

