Reviewing Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 4.64% 6.28% 6.25% Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $61.63 million 1.00 $5.14 million $0.09 20.83 Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 1.65 $10.80 million $0.27 1.76

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Hugoton Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hugoton Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

