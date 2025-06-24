Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 11,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.79.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $1,004.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,003.44 and its 200-day moving average is $981.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total transaction of $1,034,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,211.65. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,647 shares of company stock worth $10,530,961. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

