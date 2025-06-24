Head-To-Head Analysis: DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) vs. Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR)

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR – Get Free Report) and DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and DNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hollund Industrial Marine alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A DNOW 3.40% 9.00% 6.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of DNOW shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of DNOW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DNOW $2.41 billion 0.67 $81.00 million $0.74 20.51

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and DNOW”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DNOW has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hollund Industrial Marine and DNOW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 0.00 DNOW 0 1 1 0 2.50

DNOW has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given DNOW’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DNOW is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

DNOW beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

(Get Free Report)

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company’s integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.