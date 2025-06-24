iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 16.1%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.