Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 1,413 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 72.0% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 11,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,004.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,003.44 and a 200-day moving average of $981.11. The stock has a market cap of $445.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.79.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total value of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,380. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,961 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

