Critical Analysis: Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and AmeraMex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco 2.98% 4.35% 2.83% AmeraMex International -4.63% -25.15% -3.85%

Risk and Volatility

Nabtesco has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeraMex International has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nabtesco and AmeraMex International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.14 billion 0.89 $66.79 million $0.67 23.59 AmeraMex International $14.97 million 0.08 -$1.16 million ($0.08) -0.95

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than AmeraMex International. AmeraMex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabtesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nabtesco beats AmeraMex International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots’ joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for marine vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and prosthetic knee joints and rollator with a speed control system. In addition, the company offers condition monitoring with fail-safe equipment and diagnostic services for wind turbine. Nabtesco Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Chico, California.

