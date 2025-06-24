Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 978 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

