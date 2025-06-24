KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $81.91, with a volume of 19734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB

KB Financial Group Stock Up 4.6%

The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.