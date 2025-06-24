Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 3433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Up 7.3%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ascentage Pharma Group International stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascentage Pharma Group International – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AAPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Ascentage Pharma Group International at the end of the most recent quarter.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
