First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.12 and last traded at $88.12, with a volume of 5742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.01.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.