HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shot up 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.44. 218,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 815,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$225.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 4.28.

Insider Activity

In other HIVE Digital Technologies news, Director Dave Perrill sold 100,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.79, for a total value of C$279,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

