Japan Airlines (JAPSY) & Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Volatility and Risk

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines’ peers have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Japan Airlines pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 60.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 6.04% 11.41% 4.01% Japan Airlines Competitors -15,414.15% 17.92% 1.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Japan Airlines and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.11 billion $706.45 million 11.77 Japan Airlines Competitors $14.12 billion $574.24 million 1.92

Japan Airlines’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Japan Airlines. Japan Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Japan Airlines peers beat Japan Airlines on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.