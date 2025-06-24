iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $602.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $591.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

