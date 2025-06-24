Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.970-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.300 EPS.
Carnival Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. Carnival has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $26.14.
Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
