Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.970-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.300 EPS.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUK traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. Carnival has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $26.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

Carnival Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carnival stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation ( NYSE:CUK Free Report ) by 1,202.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,217 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

