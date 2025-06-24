International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after buying an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

