Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

