Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $5.38 Million in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after buying an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.57. The stock has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,572,448. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.