Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Stake Raised by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.00.

Accenture Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $295.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $273.19 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.04. The stock has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

