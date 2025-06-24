JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Stock Price

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE NCDL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. 20,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,866. The company has a market capitalization of $827.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.47. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending news, Director Kenneth M. Miranda acquired 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,655.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,103 shares in the company, valued at $48,655.04. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Kencel bought 16,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $249,029.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,314.78. This represents a 136.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,337 shares of company stock worth $426,945 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

