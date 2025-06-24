Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

