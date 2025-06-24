LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

